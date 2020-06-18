EU To Proceed With Digital Tax If US Exit Derails OECD Talks

Law360, London (June 18, 2020, 11:58 AM BST) -- The European Union will move forward with a proposal to tax digital giants such as Apple and Facebook if talks to reform the international tax system break down because the U.S. withdraws its support, the European Commission's tax chief, said Thursday. Paolo Gentiloni issued the statement in response to the U.S. sending a letter to France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom telling them it will withdraw its support for talks under way at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to remake the tax system to take account of the business models adopted by huge tech companies. The European Commission will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS