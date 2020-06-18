Mylan Faces Fight To Bar Generic Sleep Aid As Launch Nears

Law360, London (June 18, 2020, 8:24 PM BST) -- Neurim Pharmaceuticals urged an appeals court Thursday to grant an injunction blocking Mylan from selling a generic version of Neurim's patented insomnia treatment, with the drug giant poised to launch its generic rival product within 24 hours. Counsel for the drug research and development company argued that a High Court judge wrongly dismissed Neurim's request for the injunction to prevent Mylan from putting its Circadin product on the market while Neurim pursues its patent litigation. A trial in the case is slated to begin at the end of October. High Court Judge Marcus Smith didn't consider all the potential damage Neurim...

