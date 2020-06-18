Edwards Can't Fully Launch Heart Device Amid Patent Appeal

Law360, London (June 18, 2020, 7:38 PM BST) -- Edwards Lifesciences can't expand the U.K. rollout of its Pascal heart surgery device while it appeals a court decision finding that it infringed two patents for a similar Abbott product called MitraClip, a London judge ruled Thursday. High Court Judge Colin Birss said that while he accepted the evidence of Edwards Lifesciences Ltd. that only about 30 to 40 procedures using its transcatheter treatment would likely take place in the period leading up to the appeal, he rejected the company's characterization of this as small. The devices are used to perform minimally invasive mitral valve repairs by inserting a clip through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS