False Ad Suit Over Panera Bagels Is Underbaked, Judge Says

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Panera has notched a win in a suit alleging it falsely advertised its bagels as "100% clean" while they had trace amounts of the herbicide glyphosate, as a California federal judge gave a woman one more chance to amend her complaint to show which allegedly false advertisements she relied on when buying the food.

U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh on Wednesday told Brianna Tabler that her amended complaint still has not specified which advertising she relied on — and when she saw it — which is fatal to her claims because different sets of advertising used by Panera LLC have...

