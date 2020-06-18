German PE Shop HQ Capital Collects $750M For Latest Fund

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT) -- German private equity firm HQ Capital said Thursday it has wrapped up its largest ever global platform fund after securing $750 million from limited partners, with plans to target primary, secondary and direct co-investments across Asia, Europe and the U.S. The fund, called Auda Capital VIII, marks the eighth investment vehicle in HQ Capital's flagship Auda Capital series of funds, according to a statement. It blasted past its original target of $600 million and represents the largest global platform fund raised by the firm in the more than three decades it has existed. The capital will be used for a range...

