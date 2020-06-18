Largest UK Grocer To Sell Poland Stores, Office For $227M

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Tesco, the United Kingdom's largest supermarket chain, said Thursday that it has agreed to sell 301 stores, its head office and two distribution centers in Poland to one of Denmark's largest retailers for PLN 900 million (about $226.7 million) including debt, just months after selling two of its Asian enterprises. Tesco PLC's deal with Denmark's Salling Group A/S comes as the U.K. company has tried to sell off its Polish sites over the past 18 months, during which it said it has already agreed to sell 22 other stores and raised a net £200 million (roughly $248.4 million). Tesco said it...

