IT Biz Zerto Raises Up To $53M In Debt, Equity Funding

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Information technology company Zerto said Thursday it raised $33 million in equity and up to $20 million in additional credit financing to expand its data protection platform. The financing bolsters Zerto's balance sheet and will support ongoing innovation efforts for its IT Resilience Platform, the announcement said. Boston-based Zerto recently announced plans to expand the platform to better support cloud-native applications with disaster recovery, data protection and data mobility. "This investment further validates our vision and direction as innovative leaders in the IT resilience market," CEO Ziv Kedem said in a statement. "This is another milestone for the business and allows...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS