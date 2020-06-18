Acme Beats Worker's Bias Suit Over Racial Slur On Job

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday ended a discrimination suit against Acme Markets Inc. from a black employee over her co-worker's use of a racial slur, saying the company immediately addressed the incident and rejected her claims that it retaliated against her for objecting to the language. U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez granted summary judgment to Acme Markets on Tracy L. Beaman-Bates' hostile work environment and retaliation claims, noting that the business suspended the other employee, Michael Albano, and ensured that he and Beaman-Bates were not scheduled to work together in the future. Judge Rodriguez rejected Beaman-Bates' contention that...

