CFTC Fines Deutsche Bank $10M Over Reporting, Spoofing

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank AG will pay more than $10 million in fines to resolve a pair of cases separately accusing it of swap data reporting violations and spoofing in the futures market, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Thursday. The fines come as part of two settlements Deutsche Bank reached with the agency, the first of which resolves a 2016 enforcement action claiming the bank's swaps data reporting system was rife with problems and violated a 2015 settlement with the CFTC over similar failures. The bank will pay a $9 million civil penalty without admitting or denying the agency's allegations....

