Explosion Of BigLaw Firms Observing Juneteenth Continues

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen law firms, including Latham & Watkins LLP, Hogan Lovells, Holland & Knight LLP and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP have joined the contingent of firms giving the day off for the first time on Juneteenth, in observance of the end of slavery in the United States. Others that have confirmed to observe Friday as a holiday are Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Haynes and Boone LLP, Pryor Cashman LLP, Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP and Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP. Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP, Kelley Drye...

