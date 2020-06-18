MedMen Settles Investor Suit As Co-Founder Departs Board

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Embattled cannabis giant MedMen said it settled an investor lawsuit claiming the company's now-former leaders enriched themselves at the expense of other shareholders, an announcement that coincided with co-founder Adam Bierman's resignation from the board of directors. MedMen said Wednesday that it reached a 24 million-share settlement with investors who alleged the founders of the onetime industry darling lined their pockets through "brazen self-dealing." Co-founder Andrew Modlin also stepped down as an observing member of the board, the company said. The announcement is a coda to Bierman and Modlin's gradual withdrawal from decision-making roles at MedMen Enterprises Inc., which announced Bierman's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS