Fed. Circ. Won't Transfer Software IP Fight From Texas To Del.

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday denied a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. spinoff's request to transfer a $400 million Texas patent infringement case to Delaware, saying the district courts had effectively decided the issue on their own. A three-judge panel said in a nonprecedential opinion that an argument to handle the litigation in Delaware fell short, especially in light of the fact the Delaware court stayed a case filed there and the Texas court issued claims constructions in a case filed there. HP spinoff Seattle SpinCo Inc., its parent company Micro Focus (US) Inc. and three subsidiaries, collectively referred to as SSI, had...

