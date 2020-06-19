Bankrupt School Co. Wants $200M From Ex-Execs For Fraud

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 7 trustee of Education Management Corp., the operator of a chain of for-profit schools that collapsed amid allegations of fraud and predatory lending, has sued the corporation's former officers in Delaware bankruptcy court seeking more than $200 million in damages. George L. Miller, trustee for the bankruptcy estate of EDMC and affiliated entities, asserted various claims in an adversary suit filed Wednesday against 10 of the organization's former officers, including for breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, civil conspiracy, corporate waste and unjust enrichment. "This adversary proceeding arises from the demise of the EDMC companies, a conglomerate of one of...

