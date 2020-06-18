NLRB Turns Away Boeing's Bid To Sink Union Firing Case

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board rejected The Boeing Co.'s effort to sidestep allegations that it unlawfully fired employees who were speaking up in favor of unionizing a manufacturing plant in South Carolina. The labor board said in an order Wednesday that the National Labor Relations Act's six-month statute of limitations "is inapplicable to charges held in abeyance," such as those at issue in this case. An NLRB regional director had authority to reactivate the charge, the board said, denying Boeing's motion to dismiss the consolidated complaint. Boeing also didn't follow procedural rules for taking a request to the board, according to...

