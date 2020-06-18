Walmart Investors Want Docs To Probe Role In Opioid Crisis

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Walmart has been hit with two complaints in Delaware Chancery Court from investors seeking records to shine light on the retail giant's role in potentially worsening the nation's opioid crisis. In separate but virtually identical suits filed Wednesday, the Police & Fire Retirement System of the City of Detroit and the Norfolk County Retirement System say their demand for records under Section 220 of Delaware General Corporation Law results "from what is likely the single most harmful stain on Walmart's reputation to date." "Until recently, Walmart concealed the deliberate and destructive role in which it contributed to and exacerbated America's opioid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS