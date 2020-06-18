Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mylan Gets Biogen MS Drug Patent Invalidated In W.Va. Court

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Thursday invalidated several claims of a Biogen patent covering its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera after finding the company wrongly worked a new invention into an old patent application.

Following a February bench trial, U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley agreed with Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. that 13 claims of Biogen International GMBH's patent don't meet written description requirements under Section 112 of the Patent Act.

Mylan said it will now be able to release its bioequivalent of the drug once it receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. Without this ruling, Mylan said it would...

