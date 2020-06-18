Senators Target Theft Of Universities' IP From China, Others

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A group of bipartisan senators led by Ohio Republican Rob Portman announced Thursday that it was introducing a bill to prevent China and other foreign governments from stealing intellectual property developed at U.S. colleges and universities. The bill, dubbed the Safeguarding American Innovation Act, is co-sponsored by more than a dozen senators from both parties, including Delaware Democrat Tom Carper and Florida Republican Marco Rubio, and comes five months after the White House announced a trade deal with China that includes protections of U.S. intellectual property. For years, American business interests have criticized China's widespread infringement of foreign intellectual property, including...

