Despite High Court Ruling, DACA Faces Uncertain Future

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Immigrants secured a rare win at the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday when the justices preserved the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but their celebrations may be short-lived with the program still under threat and Congress at a stalemate. A student displays a poster during a vehicle caravan rally to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on Thursday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) The high court's ruling, which held the Trump administration had improperly terminated the Obama-era immigration program, was narrow and left a door open for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to make another attempt...

