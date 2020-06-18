OSHA Says Tribal Fishing Co. Must Submit To Regulation

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration further pressed the Eighth Circuit on Wednesday to overturn a ruling that a Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians-owned fishing company didn't have to submit to an OSHA inspection after two employees drowned. The agency said that the tribe hasn't pointed to any treaty right to run its fishery without federal health and safety regulation, that OSHA authority doesn't infringe on the tribe's right to self-governance, and that the tribe doesn't have the right to exclude OSHA inspectors, according to a reply brief on behalf of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia....

