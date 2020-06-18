ATM Co. Says Pot Dispensary Stole Machine, $31K In Cash

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles-area cannabis company has stolen an ATM installed at its dispensary with all the cash inside, according to a lawsuit filed in California state court by the ATM company. In its suit filed Wednesday, Worldwide ATM Inc. says it has suffered at least $100,000 in damages, including for the cost of the machine at American Cannabis Co.'s Venice, California, location, as well as about $31,000 in cash that was inside the machine and about $68,000 in lost profits from the machine not being in use. "Upon information and belief, defendants have taken plaintiff's ATM machine with the money inside...

