Justices Won't Hear Altera's Cost-Sharing Regs Challenge

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 9:37 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a closely watched challenge against transfer pricing regulations brought by Intel subsidiary Altera, leaving intact a Ninth Circuit ruling that found the Treasury Department was justified in issuing its cost-sharing rules. Justices declined Altera's request to review controversial regulations that require affiliated businesses to include stock-based compensation in their cost-sharing agreements for developing intangible property. The chipmaker, along with tech heavyweights like Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc., have accused Treasury of ignoring public comments during the 2003 rulemaking process that said unrelated companies wouldn't share such costs. The high court on Monday denied Altera's petition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS