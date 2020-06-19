Appellate Courts Have Their Eye On Withdrawal Liability

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has shown interest in weighing in on how to calculate withdrawal liability for union pension plans, an issue gathering steam in the appellate courts that could determine whether companies must pay the plans thousands or millions of dollars upon leaving. If the high court reviews the Second Circuit ruling it sought more information about on June 17, employers could see a major win in this area threatened — and their obligations to the plans they leave increased. Plans, meanwhile, could push to undo a loss that limited their actuaries' control over withdrawal liability calculation methods. Millions of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS