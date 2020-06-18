Facebook Accuses Developer Of Data-Scraping Abuses

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. on Thursday accused a Moroccan web developer of operating a data-scraping service that harvested personal data of thousands of users without authorization, according to a suit filed in California federal court. The social media giant says in its complaint that Mohamed Zaghar created a service called Massroot8, which asked people to provide their Facebook login credentials. Those credentials were then used by Zaghar to scrape user data from Facebook, per the complaint. Specifically, Zaghar collected the data by using a program to control a network of bots that pretended to be an Android device connected to the official Facebook...

