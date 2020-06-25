An Employer's Guide To ADA Obligations During COVID-19

By Natalia Delaune and Efrat Schulman

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Employment newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Natalia Delaune Efrat Schulman

Sick inquiry: Employers may ask employees whether they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.





Exposure inquiry: Employers may ask employees if they have been exposed to individuals who may have COVID-19, including whether they or anyone in their household has come into close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.





Travel inquiry: Employers may ask employees if they have traveled to an area that is under a U.S. Department of State travel advisory.





Away-from-work inquiry: Employers can request that employees who have been away from the workplace provide a doctor's note certifying their fitness to return and/or a local clinic's note certifying that the individual does not have COVID-19.

How the disability creates a limitation;





How the requested accommodation will effectively address the limitation;





Whether another form of accommodation could effectively address the issue; and





How a proposed accommodation will enable the employee to continue performing the essential functions of his or her position — that is, his or her fundamental job duties.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.