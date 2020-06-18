Largest US Mutual Bank Unveils $1.5B Go-Public Plans

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Eastern Bank, which bills itself as the largest and oldest mutual bank in the U.S., said Thursday it's looking to convert to a public company with a $1.5 billion offering guided by Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP. Eastern Bankshares Inc., the proposed holding company for Boston-headquartered Eastern Bank Corp., said it is planning to offer up to nearly 175.4 million shares for $10 apiece, but could sell as many as roughly 202 million or as few as about 130 million. At midpoint, the bank would sell about 152.5 million shares, bringing in about $1.5 billion in gross proceeds. Eastern operates 89...

