9th Circ. Says Pot Cos.' Tax Petition Dead By Being A Day Late

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday tossed two California cannabis companies' challenges to the tax law that bars marijuana businesses from taking deductions because the petitions seeking review of a nearly $2 million tax bill arrived one day too late. The decision shuts the door on a five-year dispute between the IRS and two affiliated companies, Organic Cannabis Foundation LLC and Northern California Small Business Assistants Inc., which share the same ownership and operate four dispensaries in California. The appeal turned on a fateful 2015 decision on the part of a secretary for the dispensaries' attorneys to send the petitions to the...

