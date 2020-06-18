Proposed Rule Would Close Door On Most Asylum Seekers

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Things could soon get much more challenging for immigrants trying to obtain favorable asylum determinations under U.S. immigration laws. Proposed rules published in the Federal Register on June 15 could make it almost impossible for individuals seeking asylum to remain in this country. The 161-page draft regulation, by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice, embraces the Trump administration's antagonism toward immigrants by erecting barriers against most people fleeing persecution in their home countries. The rulemaking is open for public comment until 30 days after June 15; comments specific to the proposed collection of information will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS