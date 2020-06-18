Judge Will Fight Lieff Cabraser In 1st Circ. Atty Fee Appeal

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said he will hire a lawyer to defend his order reducing a class action fee by $15 million following a $300 million State Street Corp. settlement, after Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP appealed part of the ruling. Lieff Cabraser, along with Labaton Sucharow LLP and Thornton Law Firm, saw their fees slashed from $75 million to $60 million by U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf in a February order that followed a yearslong, $5 million investigation into allegations of overbilling and other improprieties. Lieff Cabraser has filed an appeal to the First Circuit, writing in a 260-page...

