Tech Giants Tell Fed. Circ. Not To Revive IP Damages Evidence

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Apple, Intel and other tech companies have urged the Federal Circuit to uphold a California federal judge's exclusion of damages evidence from MLC Intellectual Property LLC's infringement suit against Micron Technology Inc., saying the court was right to bar it. The tech giants said in an amicus brief Thursday that the appeals court should affirm the lower court's "gatekeeping responsibility" to ensure that patent owners are not compensated for unpatented features of multicomponent technology, a phenomenon they argued allows windfall damages. "Innovators who create complex, multicomponent products are particularly vulnerable to the threat of excessive royalties based on the value of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS