Robbins Geller Will Lead Proposed Inovio Investor Class

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, with an assist from Saxton & Stump, will represent a proposed class of shareholders in a suit alleging Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. inflated its stock price by confusing the public with claims about a "three-hour" development timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert appointed Robbins Geller lead counsel and Saxton & Stump local counsel, and named individual investor Manuel Williams lead plaintiff in the case. In documents supporting his lead plaintiff bid, Williams alleged he lost over $187,000 as a result of the drugmaker's allegedly fraudulent claims regarding...

