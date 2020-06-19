MPs Float Flexible Trade Deal To Break Brexit Deadlock

Law360, London (June 19, 2020, 10:47 AM BST) -- Britain and the European Union could revive stalled trade talks by keeping their regulatory standards aligned after December and until they replace them with a new trade regime, an influential parliamentary committee said Friday. The Commons committee on the future relationship with the European Union urged negotiators on both sides of the Channel to work together to coordinate rules and standards on trade to ensure they continue to have access each other's markets. The panel warned against delaying a deal until late in the year, which would leave the manufacturing and services sectors little time to adjust to the new rules...

