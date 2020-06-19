Bid Flux, Questions Delay Comcar Sale Deals In Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Four sale proposals rolled out by bankrupt trucking conglomerate Comcar Industries got detoured Friday during a Chapter 11 hearing in Delaware, partly because bidding and terms for many of the company's assets had yet to come to a full stop. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein postponed until July 10 further action on a deal involving two subsidiaries, while ordering attorneys involved in the other three potential transactions to assemble full details in time for hearings on Tuesday. In two of the four cases, higher and potentially winning bids arrived after Comcar had identified an apparent top offer or closed bidding....

