Texas Panel Rules Fort Worth Must Face Whistleblowers' Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has ruled Fort Worth must face a retaliation suit from two formerly high-ranking police officers, holding that there is enough evidence for a jury to determine they were demoted for suggesting a perjury investigation against an officer who allegedly lied about a woman pushing him during her arrest. A three-judge Fifth Court of Appeals panel in Dallas ruled on Thursday that former Assistant Police Chief Abdul Pridgen and former Deputy Police Chief Vance Keyes provided enough evidence that they did more than just offer their opinions about the third officer, creating a fact question of whether their...

