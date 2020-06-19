3 Firms Steer Clean Trucking Co.'s Go-Public And PIPE Deal

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Transportation technology company Hyliion said Friday it will merge with a blank-check company and take in about $325 million through a private investment in public equity in a deal steered by Cooley LLP, Wick Phillips LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP. Texas-headquartered Hyliion Inc. said the go-public with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. and the PIPE funding imply a market capitalization of at least $1.5 billion. The newly combined company will be called Hyliion Holdings Corp. and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HYLN, the announcement said. Hyliion is working to improve the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS