South Sudan Must Pay $10M In Oil Shipment Dispute

Law360, London (June 19, 2020, 5:39 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday ordered South Sudan's government to pay $9.7 million to commodities trader Trafigura within 30 days, granting the company summary judgment in its claim against the African country in its lawsuit over payments for crude oil shipments. High Court Judge Richard Jacobs said South Sudan had never disputed its liability to Trafigura under a 2013 agreement for the sale of oil to the company, describing Trafigura's claim against the country as "straight forward." Trafigura PTE. Ltd. sued South Sudan in 2019 originally seeking payments totaling $46 million that were outstanding under an agreement for the country to...

