Boies Loses 4 More Litigators To King & Spalding

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner has lost four more partners to King & Spalding, litigators with experience in enforcement, financial services and consumer fraud matters, marking the latest departures from the litigation boutique amid a restructuring. The quartet of litigators — Damien Marshall, Andrew Michaelson, Leigh Nathanson and Laura Harris — will join King & Spalding LLP on June 23, Marshall said Friday. They follow 13 others who decamped for King & Spalding in April, as well as two high-profile trial lawyers who left Boies Schiller Flexner LLP for Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP earlier this month as the firm adjusts to...

