DHS Scraps 30-Day Cap To Process Asylum Work Permits

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday scrapped the 30-day deadline for immigration officials to process asylum-seekers' requests for work authorization, a move predicted to wipe out nearly $4.4 billion of immigrant wealth over the next decade. DHS claims that by eliminating the deadline to adjudicate employment authorization documents, officials at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will be able to more thoroughly vet work permit applications from asylum seekers, according to the final rule, which is set for publication Monday. "This change provides USCIS sufficient time to receive, screen and process applications and to address national security and fraud concerns,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS