Exxon Units Settle Texas Mineral Rights Fight

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Two ExxonMobil subsidiaries have settled a dispute with a group of landowners over whether the company owns any part of a 1,600-acre mineral estate in the Eagle Ford shale, ending their appeal to the Texas Supreme Court. ExxonMobil units XTO Energy Inc. and Mobil Production Texas and New Mexico Inc. had petitioned the high court in August 2018 to review a Fourth Court of Appeals decision that found they had no rights to a 1,635-acre mineral estate in Atascosa and McMullen counties, south of San Antonio. A group of 13 individual defendants and one company, referred to as the McNeel heirs, contested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS