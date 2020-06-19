NJ Prosecutors Can Shield Probe Into Ex-Cop's Misconduct

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday said a county prosecutor's office did not need to turn over records related to its internal affairs probe into an ex-municipal police director who made racist and sexist remarks to his staffers, finding that law enforcement agencies must keep such information confidential. In a lawsuit from a retired police officer seeking those materials about former Elizabeth Police Director James Cosgrove, the appellate panel overturned a Feb. 6 order directing the Union County Prosecutor's Office to produce them for a trial court to review privately in a so-called in camera review. Citing the confidentiality...

