Insurer Hits Furnace Co. With $4M Suit Over Explosion

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Continental Insurance Co. is suing furnace manufacturer AVC Inc. for $4 million in Massachusetts federal court over an explosion that damaged property and equipment belonging to one of its clients. In a complaint filed Friday, Continental told the court that AVS had leased property owned by Vacuum Process Engineering Inc. in Ayer, Massachusetts, and was using a hot isostatic pressing furnace, or HIP furnace, on the property in March 2018 when it exploded. According to the complaint, AVS was using the HIP furnace at a significantly higher pressure than it was designed for. The explosion damaged a vertical twin hot...

