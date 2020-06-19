Boston Police Commish Defends Barr Meeting Amid Backlash

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Boston Police Commissioner William Gross has offered a passionate defense of his decision to meet with U.S. Attorney General William Barr, even as civil rights legal advocates in the city complained Friday that they do not have the same access to the commissioner. Gross, the city's first black police commissioner, spoke to the media for 16 minutes Thursday night, detailing his conversation earlier in the day with the Trump appointee and ally after numerous local politicians took to social media to criticize the meeting. Gross said he met with Barr because he felt it was an opportunity to share his perspective,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS