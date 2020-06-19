UK Worried Over Buying Group's £50M School Supply Deal

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- U.K. enforcers have raised concerns over Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation's planned £50 million ($61.8 million) acquisition of fellow educational resource supplier Findel Education Ltd. from Studio Retail Group. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Friday that its initial investigation found the move would combine the second- and third-largest educational distributors in the country. A merged entity would face effective competition from only one other national player and a regional rival, the CMA said. "The CMA therefore concluded that the merger may reduce competition both by eliminating Findel's significant competitive constraint on YPO and potentially leading to market conditions in...

