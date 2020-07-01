Firm Defends Retaining Credit For Former Atty's Work

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a Philadelphia-based personal injury firm told a federal judge during a hearing on Wednesday that he could be opening a floodgate of litigation if a former associate were allowed to move forward with claims that the firm was improperly taking credit for his work on its website. The warning came as Jeffrey M. Reiff & Associates PC looks to dodge claims from associate-turned-rival Raymond Bily that he was being falsely associated with the personal injury shop in violation of the Lanham Act because the firm's website continued to boast of successes Bily achieved during his 30 years there....

