Essure Negligence Suit Shouldn't Be In Pa. Court, Bayer Says

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Bayer Corp. said lawsuits over the safety of its Essure contraceptive implant don't belong in Pennsylvania state court because, despite the location of its former U.S. headquarters outside Pittsburgh, its foreign parent companies had nothing to do with Essure in the Keystone State. In videoconference arguments Friday before the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Christopher Eiswerth of Sidley Austin LLP, representing Bayer's foreign and domestic arms, contended that the state court lacked jurisdiction over Germany-based Bayer AG and Bayer Pharma AG, Brazilian subsidiary Bayer SA and the French Conceptus SAS since none of the foreign corporations...

