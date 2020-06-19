China Says It Fixed US Issues With Farm Subsidies

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Chinese government informed the World Trade Organization that it has complied with a decision faulting its agricultural trade rules in a dispute launched by the U.S., the trade body announced Friday. China has set new rules over its wheat and rice subsidies, fixes that Beijing claims will address the U.S.' concerns that the government subsidies gave Chinese producers an unfair edge in the global market. The new policies "are consistent with the recommendations and rulings of the Dispute Settlement Body," China said. A WTO panel ruled in 2019 that China had offered more support to its wheat and rice farmers...

