Investors Claim G4S Execs Turned Blind Eye To Overcharging

Law360, London (July 1, 2020, 5:34 PM BST) -- Senior managers at G4S PLC "turned a blind eye" to the security and outsourcing giant's long-running practice of overcharging the British government for electronic tagging of offenders, institutional investors have alleged in a lawsuit claiming the group inflated its share price. The investors said in a claim at the High Court dated June 15 that they could infer that one or more executive directors at the G4S subsidiary running the tagging contract "knew of the wrongful billing or turned a blind eye to whether it was taking place." G4S is being sued by dozens of investors, including the investment management arm...

