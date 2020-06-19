Wright Medical, MicroPort Don't Want Implant Suits In MDL

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Wright Medical Technology Inc. and MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. are urging the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to deny a bid to combine 47 suits alleging that the companies sold defective hip implants, saying there are too many differences among the suits to make consolidation efficient or necessary. In a pair of motions filed Thursday, the companies wrote that not only do the suits concern implants made from two different materials, but they also pursue different theories of liability and are at different stages. In addition, the companies told the JPML that consolidation is unnecessary, as they have already voluntarily worked out...

