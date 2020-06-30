Banks, Adviser Settle Claims Over Film Tax Relief Scheme

Law360, London (June 30, 2020, 5:59 PM BST) -- Dozens of investors, including former soccer and cricket players, have settled claims against British banks Coutts, NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland and a financial adviser as part of a lawsuit against 150 companies and individuals over a failed tax relief scheme. The claim against Pannells Financial Planning Ltd. has been stayed after the tax adviser reached an out-of-court settlement in May over its involvement in a failed tax relief scheme investors allege cost them hundreds of millions of pounds in tax repayments with one of the claimants, William Beswick, according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court on June 17....

