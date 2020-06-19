SEC Says Pa. Atty, Brother Defrauded Crypto Investors

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Bradford, Pennsylvania, attorney and his brother had their assets frozen by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as it claimed they had misappropriated millions of dollars from investors in a cryptocurrency investment fund, the agency announced Friday. In a complaint filed June 16 and unsealed Friday, the SEC said attorney Sean Hvizdzak and his brother Shane Hvizdzak diverted money from investors in High Street Capital Fund USA LP to their personal accounts and misrepresented the fund's performance in order to entice others to buy in. "The Hvizdzaks touted exceptional, but false, performance to potential investors when offering their fund," said...

