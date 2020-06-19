Pa. Atty Will Settle SEC Ponzi Claims For $1.15M

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania attorney accused of running a $1.4 million Ponzi scheme has agreed to pay more than $1.15 million to settle claims brought against him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a motion on Friday, the federal regulator asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to approve a proposed consent order under which defendant Todd H. Lahr, 59, would disgorge $976,879, along with $179,888 in prejudgment interest, totaling $1,156,767. The proposed agreement would also see Lahr, a resident of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, who had an estate law practice in Allentown, Pennsylvania, barred from future violations of federal securities laws relevant to his alleged misconduct,...

